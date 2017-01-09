Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the possible closure of two state prisons in our area and kind words for the new member of the Stormtracker 16 team, Ally Gallo.
Talkback 16: State Prison Closures, Welcome Ally
-
Talkback 16: Kathleen Kane Sentenced to Prison, Absentee Ballots
-
Talkback 16: Back in Trouble, Military Greetings, Penn State
-
Talkback 16: Joann Curley, Donald Trump, Days with Titles
-
Talkback 16: All About Penn State
-
Talkback Feedback: Penn State Football
-
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Finances, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Defeated in the Rose Bowl
-
Talkback: Penn State, Diplomatic Visits, and Enunciation
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Celebrity Deaths, Retirement
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Protest, Animal Cruelty, and Debates
-
-
Talkback 16: Hunting Deer, Talking Penn State
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Pipeline, Penn State
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Penn State Football, Christmas Specials