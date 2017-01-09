Security Guards Learn to Treat Life-Threatening Bleeding in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Security guards got a life-saving lesson today in Scranton.

Geisinger-CMC's trauma team taught security from the Marketplace at Steamtown how to stop severe bleeding.

It's part of the hospital's new program called "Stop the Bleed."

Security guards learned how to tie a tourniquet and pack an injury during the 90-minute hands-on lesson.

This is all part of nationwide campaign to teach the public simple steps on how to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding.

The program is free and available to public groups and organizations.