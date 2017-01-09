School Closings & Delays

Scranton Prep vs Scranton swimming

Posted 10:59 pm, January 9, 2017

The Scranton Prep girls, led by Senior Audrey Campo, defeated their counterparts from Scranton 123-53 in HS swimming.  But, the Scranton boys, led by Sophomore Aidan Drouse, beat Prep 96-71.

