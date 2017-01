× Million Dollar Ticket Sold in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — One of the four $1 million winning tickets in the Pennsylvania lottery’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County.

One of the numbers picked in the drawing Saturday was sold at “Fuel On” on Market Street in Bloomsburg.

The other winning tickets were sold in Northampton, Montgomery, and Butler Counties.

The four $1 million top-prize raffle ticket numbers selected were: 00209833, 00239465, 00265123, and 00299920.