× Dinner & Donating

If you’re looking to take the night off from cooking, a fairly new meal prep company in our area could help! And, its not just serving up food. “Meal Prep Grind,” based in Duryea, has launched a project to give back to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton. The company started in August and is focused on delivering healthy “ready to eat meals” in weekly installments.

Here’s how “Meal Prep Grind’s” charity project works: Now through Valentine’s Day, if you order meals from the company in Luzerne County, they’ll deliver those pre-packaged items to your home . They’ll also pick up donation supplies that are needed for the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton. Here’s the wish list!

You can find an explanation on how to order from “Meal Prep Grind” at this Facebook page. To view a menu for Meal Prep Grind, click here! If you order the Butternut Squash, proceeds from this soup will also go back to the cause. The company offers free delivery from the Wilkes-Barre area all the way to Clarks Summit.

There are also several drop off locations at area businesses that are collecting donations for the nonprofit. You can find them at this link! If you can’t make it to these sites, you can also drop off wish list items at the actual Ronald McDonald House of Scranton at 332 Wheeler Avenue in Scranton during regular office hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

One Note: while ordering online from Meal Prep Grind is encouraged, you can contact them by phone at 570-500-5674 with any questions.