Rare Snowy Owl Draws Crowds in Bradford County

PIKE TOWNSHIP — For the past week, the Davis family farm near LeRaysville in Bradford County has been packed with onlookers trying to get a glimpse of a rare snowy owl.

“It didn’t seem like a big deal, but then the beginning of the week I found out bird people were coming. I thought maybe it is a big deal,” said Brennan Coates. “From 6 a.m. until the sun goes down, there’s cars out here.”

Kevin Raymond of Stevensville is the one who first spotted the owl while driving along Davis Road and has been capturing snapshots ever since.

The rare bird is native to the Arctic Tundra but is known to travel south in the winter–just not this far south.

“I’m so wound up about it,” said Raymond. “It’s just that exciting to a birder. When you see a bird for the first time in your life, you call it a lifer.”

Just to give you an idea of how rare it is to see a snowy owl in our area, this is the first time one has been reported and confirmed in Bradford County.

“It’s pretty special,” said Jim Borden of Springville. “I’ve traveled a lot over the past few years. This is the 18th snowy owl I’ve ever seen. But I’ve been to Maine, New Hampshire, and places in New York State and it’s pretty special to have one this close to home.”

This picture of a rare snowy owl in Bradford County was taken by Jim Borden of Springville – and it looks like a @TIME magazine cover! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/cTbQcLyzhr — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) January 9, 2017

Borden, like the other photographers along Davis Road, understand the importance of shooting from a distance to not disturb the owl.

“We’re happy to have you come see the snowy owl but either stay in your car or in the road or just alongside the road,” Coates added. “Don’t go down into the field or behind the buildings or behind the snowy owl to spook it. Please don’t bait it or anything like that or call it.”

