MILTON -- A man is locked up after police say he held up a gas station in Northumberland County.

Luis Rolon-Acosta, 43, is charged with robbing the Fuel-On gas station in Milton Saturday night.

Police caught him at the Days Inn in Lewisburg early Sunday morning after a tip from Walmart security.

Rolon-Acosta was arraigned on robbery and other charges and was locked up in the Mifflin County jail on $200,000 bail.