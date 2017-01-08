Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Boys in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A man faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys in Scranton.
Ryan Mercado, 22, is accused of raping those boys eight years ago when the alleged victims were younger than 10.
Detectives tell Newswatch 16 Mercado admitted having sexual contact with both boys.
Police charged him on Saturday.
Mercado is locked up in Lackawanna County.
41.408969 -75.662412
