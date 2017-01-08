× LuLaRoe Event Benefits Boy Battling Cancer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The son of a small business owner in the Poconos was the focus of a shopping event in Monroe County.

“Butter,” whose real name is Julian, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma right before Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, 15 LuLaRoe consultants held a sales event to raise money to benefit “Butter’s” chemotherapy.

Although doctors are optimistic for his recovery, Butter’s mother and local business owner, Wendy Nyugen, has had to close her shop several times a week to be by her son’s side.

“I’m actually closed four days out of the week because of the chemo that I have to take my son to. I am very grateful that I have a good community with very good people, friends, family, everybody here supporting,” said Nyugen.

To help with the family’s financial burden, a portion of the money raised at the shopping event at Fusia Dance Center will go to Butter’s family as well as a donation from LuLaRoe.