Crews Battle Chimney Fire in Luzerne County

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP -- Two people will have to find a place to stay after fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the home on Smith Row near Plymouth around 9 a.m. Sunday and contained the fire to the outside of the home.

The fire chief says it looks like the flames started in the chimney.

Township officials say the problem may have been caused by construction at the home without a permit.

"There were no permits of any type applied for through the municipality, and like every municipality there are reasons obviously to do that," said Gail Conrad, chair of Plymouth Township Board of Supervisors.

Officials say until the paperwork is filed, nobody will be allowed to stay in the home in Luzerne County.