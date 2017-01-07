Winter Brings Cold, and Farmers Market For Folks in Clarks Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Fresh apples, squash and lettuce is not something you would expect at a farmers market in January.

But the Clarks Summit winters farmers market had all that and much more for its second annual sale at Clarks Summit United Methodist church.

“Not only do I get good stuff here, you know fresh. I can see old friends,” Teresa Murphy of Glenburn.

Folks could purchase different types of sauces, baked goods and skin care products made by local vendors. Still folks were surprised to see such a selection that you might only expect to see in the spring or summer.

“I saw it on the morning news on channel 16 we came right over to look at the fresh produce and

All of the goods the local merchants are offering,” said Betty Coleman of Falls.

Eric Garver runs Conifer Corner which had all types of sauces and jerky.

“You can pretty much almost make a whole meal on a Saturday night after you leave this market which is kind of cool to have locally produced stuff and meet your local farmers,” said Eric Garver of Conifer Corner.

Farmers admit growing crops like they do in the warmer seasons is impossible in the winter. Which is why some use greenhouses to grow lettuce and tomatoes.

“We prefer to grow under plastic and green houses and the reason why it gives us a controlled environment we don`t have to use any pesticides or herbicides,” said Bill Banta of Rowland Pennsylvania Produce.

Organizers say some of the money raised goes to the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.

The market opens every weekend from now until early April.