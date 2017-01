Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- Flames destroyed a home early Saturday morning in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out here on the 100 block of Valley Road in Foster Township near Tamaqua sometime around six this morning.

Video from Tonya Nicole and South Cass Fire Company shows massive flames shooting from the home.

Two people were displaced, but nobody was hurt.

There is no word on a cause after the fire in Schuylkill County.