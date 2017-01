Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TWP -- Route 247 in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash Saturday closed traffic in both directions.

According to police, it happened around ten Saturday morning when a car swiped a tractor trailer near Mount Cobb.

The truck leaked fuel, and crews had the road closed for nearly six hours to clean up the mess.

The road opened back up around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.