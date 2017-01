Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- This man is wanted for holding up a gas station in Northumberland County Saturday night.

Police say it happened at the fuel-on gas station along North Front Street in Milton.

The surveillance photos show the man holding a handgun.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or how much money the robber got away with.

If anyone has any information or recognizes the robber call police in Northumberland County.