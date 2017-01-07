Jake Maurer, Hazleton Area Win WVC Wrestling Tournament

Posted 6:48 pm, January 7, 2017

Hazleton Area won the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday. Three Hazleton wrestlers won gold, including Jake Maurer at 113 pounds, who spoke with Steve Lloyd following his quarterfinal victory.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

