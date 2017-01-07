Heil’s Bar Packed For Closing Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Dozens filled inside the walls of Heil's Place on Wheeler Avenue in Scranton, as the bar closed after 43 years in business.

When the popular spot opened at 4 p.m. for the last time, Annie Boniello had a spot at the bar, before it was packed just a few hours later.

"It means a lot," said Annie Boniello. " We've been coming here for a very long time. A lot of my closest and dearest friends are here so it's sad to see it go."

"I used to come here years ago and I decided I wanted to come to the place one last time for old time memories," said Ann Burgio of Greenfield Township.

After 43 years of business, the owner tells Newswatch16 it was time to retire and spend more time with family. Jimmy Carter hasn't worked at Heil's Place for ten years, but he's back working in the kitchen one last time.

"On one hand, it's sadness," said Carter. "But I remember all the good things, we had a good run here and it was a big part of my life I enjoyed. I got to be a kid again."

A place filled with nostalgia, from the artwork on the wall to the bell telephone booth that still sits there and still works.

"It's going to be a void to fill but things change," said Carter. "It could be a good start for something new for somebody else I guess."

The property is currently up for sale.