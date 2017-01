Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR -- The community is coming to the aid of a family who lost their four-year-old son in a crash in Schuylkill County.

Issac Krammes of New Philadelphia was in a vehicle Thursday that was hit along Route 61 and Terry Rich Boulevard in Saint Clair.

Issac died yesterday.

Many in and around the community are reaching out to help the family after the loss. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family lay the boy to rest.