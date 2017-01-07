× Charges to be Filed in Grace Packer Homicide Case

BUCKS COUNTY — There are charges coming tonight in the investigation of the homicide of a teenage girl from the Philly area, whose remains were found in Luzerne County.

Fourteen-year-old Grace Packer was found this past Halloween in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County.

Packer was from Montgomery County and was reported missing by her mother this past July.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, charges are being filed tonight. The arraignment in Newtown is scheduled for later this evening.

Her adoptive mother, Sara, has been considered a person of interest in the homicide and was charged late last year in connection with her disappearance.

WNEP will have the latest on the homicide charges when it becomes available.