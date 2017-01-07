Balloon Release Honors Skating Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Although some folks in one part of Luzerne County were out on the ice, the reason may warm your heart.

Stephanie "Coach Stevie" Capece Sciandra lived ice skating.

The Luzerne County native spent more than 20 years teaching people how to skate.

When she died in October after a battle with cancer her students came together to release balloons as a tribute to her life.

"She was a really, really great person to have around the rink. She was always helpful, and always really nice. Even when she was having a bad day, she would put that behind her and put her girls first," Nicole McNeal, Tresckow, said.