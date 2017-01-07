Balloon Release Honors Skating Coach

Posted 10:22 pm, January 7, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Although some folks in one part of Luzerne County were out on the ice, the reason may warm your heart.

Stephanie "Coach Stevie" Capece Sciandra lived ice skating.

The Luzerne County native spent more than 20 years teaching people how to skate.

When she died in October after a battle with cancer her students came together to release balloons as a tribute to her life.

"She was a really, really great person to have around the rink. She was always helpful, and always really nice. Even when she was having a bad day, she would put that behind her and put her girls first," Nicole McNeal, Tresckow, said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s