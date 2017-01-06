× Woman Sent to Prison for Helping Accused Robbers by Listening to Police Channels

SCRANTON — A woman was sentenced Thursday for her role in two armed bank robberies.

Dorian Whitehead, 31, of Binghamton, New York was sentenced to 51 months in prison for helping in bank robberies at an FNCB branch in Jenkins Township and an NBT Bank branch in Scranton in 2014.

Investigators said Whitehead helped Jule Futrell, Jemel Laquan King, and Jeremy West, in committing the armed bank robberies.

Authorities said Whitehead monitored police radio channels from her home in New York and relayed information about alarms and police notifications to the alleged robbers.

King was sentenced in July 2016 to 13 years in prison.

West pleaded guilty to the FNCB robbery and an armed robbery of a CVS in Stroudsburg. He was sentenced to 126 months in prison.

Futrell pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.