Three Men Charged with Burglary after Climbing into Scranton Apartment

SCRANTON — Police in Scranton say Joseph Williams, Juan Garcia and Pedro Santiago broke into a home on East Locust Street.

When officers arrived to the scene Friday afternoon, they saw Garcia climbing out of a first floor window and detained him.

Officers called into the home, telling anyone inside to come out of the apartment with their hands up. Santiago and Williams came out of the apartment shortly after, and surrendered to police.

According to authorities, two guns were found in the apartment that did not belong to the homeowner. One of the the guns was reportedly stolen from Carbondale earlier in the month.

All three men are being charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

Santiago is also being charged for possessing a firearm.