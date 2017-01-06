Sullivan County vs St. John Neumann boys basketball

Posted 10:55 pm, January 6, 2017, by

5th ranked St. John Neumann hosted Sullivan County in Heartland Conference boys basketball.  Neumann rolls 65-33 for their 74th straight win in regular season play.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s