Shots Fired, Two Injured in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE -- Two men exchanged gunfire inside a bar in Schuylkill County, leaving both of them hurt and facing charges.

Police plan to charge two men with attempted homicide after shots were fired at Sarge's Lounge and Deli early Friday in Pottsville.

Police were called to the bar and deli on North Centre Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

They say Kristopher Negron, 21, of Pottsville, and Daiquen Price, 25, of Pottsville, shot at each other during an argument over a woman.

Both Negron and Price were injured.

Price was treated at a hospital and is now in police custody.

Negron is still in the hospital.

Police expect to file several charges against both men including attempted homicide.