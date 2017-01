Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A busy stretch of Route 315 in Luzerne County is closed for the weekend.

PennDOT is building a new bridge on Interstate 81 over Route 315 in Pittston Township.

Several times over the past year, the stretch of 315 between 84 Lumber and Oak Street has been closed over a weekend so crews could continue working.

The section of 315 is set to reopen Monday morning at 6 am.