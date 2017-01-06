Prison Sexual Abuse Investigation passed to State Attorney General

SCRANTON -- The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison has landed on the desk of the State Attorney General.

Female inmates at the lockup in Scranton say they have been sexually abused by corrections officers at the facility.

A grand jury in Lackawanna County is already investigating, but the Attorney General will join the probe because of a perceived conflict of interest.

Six corrections officers have been on paid leave since this summer. Last month, four former inmates filed new lawsuits, accusing Lackawanna County Prison staff of abuse.

