× Palmerton Area Teachers Announce Strike

PALMERTON — Teachers in part of Carbon County are prepared to hit the picket lines Monday.

The Palmerton Area Education Association issued a strike notice for January 9.

In a letter from the Palmerton Area School District, students attending Carbon Career and Technical Institute will attend classes as scheduled.

The district says it will may every effort to keep extracurricular activities going during the strike.

The strike could last until January 19.