SCRANTON -- The CEO of Phoenix Theaters along with several team members visited the new downtown movie theater in Scranton on Friday.

They told Newswatch 16 the Iron Horse Movie Bistro is set to open in about six-to-eight weeks.

Crews have been revamping the old marquee theaters for months. When it's finished, the new luxury theater will feature reclining seats, restaurant style food, as well as alcoholic drinks for movie goers .