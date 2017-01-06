School Closings & Delays

Life Sentence for Woman in Death, Dismemberment Case

Posted 11:30 am, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, January 6, 2017
STROUDSBURG — A woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for a murder in Luzerne County.

Stacy Britton was sentenced Friday morning in Monroe County court to life in prison. She was convicted in November.

Britton and her husband James were convicted of killing Robert Roudebush inside his home in Wilkes-Barre in 2002. The pair then cut up his body and burned it on a property in Monroe County.

James Britton pleaded guilty last year to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

