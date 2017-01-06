In Your Neighborhood

Developing: Multiple Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting, Suspect in Custody

Be Our Guest

A fun fundraising event for big kids and little ones is held in Wyoming County.  The event called “Be Our Guest” is held at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Tunkhannock on Sunday, Jan. 22 from noon – 5 p.m.  Come dressed in your favorite costume and join in the Royal Parade.  The event features hourly prizes, a magic show, a clown, face painting, a photographer, music, delicious appetizers and a chocolate bar.  Tickets are $15 at the door.

Chili, Chowder & Soup Contest

A Chili, Chowder & Soup Contest is sponsored by the Student Council at Hanover Area High School.  It’s held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Hanover Area Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria from noon – 2 p.m.  The event also features a Silent Auction raffle and a bake sale as well.  Proceeds benefit the Ashley Food Bank.  The admission price includes samples of all entries:  $5 for adults, $3 for kids under 12, and children 5 years & under are admitted free.

 

