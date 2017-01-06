Wyoming Valley Conference rivals Crestwood and Hazleton Area squared off in HS Hoops. Hazleton won 60-31.
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood
-
Hazleton Area vs Wyoming Valley West girls hoops
-
Hazleton Area Field Hockey Draws With Lackawanna Trail
-
Hazleton Area vs Scranton Prep basketball
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/4/2016
-
Joe Maddon’s Family Watches Game 1, Fans Cheer for Cubs in Hazleton
-
-
Crestwood vs Abington Heights girls soccer
-
Crestwood vs Dallas girls soccer
-
Crestwood Field Hockey Season Ends at States
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #7 2016
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-28-2016
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10/21/2016
-
Crestwood Girls Win At Riverside 55-35
-
Crestwood vs Northern York girls soccer