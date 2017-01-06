Galactic Snowtubing

Posted 3:54 am, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53AM, January 6, 2017
A new outdoor attraction in the Poconos could really light up your winter! Camelback Resort in Monroe County launched “Galactic Snowtubing” just before Christmas.

On Friday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by the resort in the Tannersville area to check it out to see how the new ride is going since it opened.

When it comes to “Galactic Snowtubing,” think of it like cosmic bowling, which also takes place after dark and includes neon lights and music.

Except, this tubing activity is all done on the ski slopes. The ride at Camelback features 42 snow tubing lanes.

For more information on the cost, times, and other facts about “Galactic Snowtubing,” click here!

