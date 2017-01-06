Frackville Reacts to Possibility of Prison Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RYAN TOWNSHIP -- SCI Frackville houses 1,150 inmates and employs 400 people, and it may now be on the chopping block.

The head of the Department of Corrections says Frackville is on the possible closing list because of its age.

"The two prisons will now be selected out of five of our old prisons, the five older prisons that are on the list that will be reviewed," explained Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.

SCI Frackville opened in 1987. Even though closing it could hurt this area's economy, some folks said they would be happy if the prison did shut down.

"Well, that's probably safer because it won't bring bad people around. It will be safer for us," said Danielle Worthington of Frackville.

Others doubt moving the prisoners and employees will save money.

"It shocks me," said Ken Grube of Schuylkill Haven. "I do not understand how these legislatures do everything. They build it up, they spend tax money and then they just close the prison down. Where is all the tax money going?"

The state will announce its final decision on January 26 on which two of the five state prisons will close.