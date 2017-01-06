× Florida Airport Shooting On Minds Of Travelers

AVOCA — All eyes were tuned to the televisions at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport as news unfolded about a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In the end, five people were killed, 8 injured and a lone suspect was in custody.

“I`ve been in Fort Lauderdale many, many times and it’s just terrible,” said John Evans from Drums, who was flying to Chicago. “Seems like every other week something is in the news with an active shooter somewhere, it`s just the world we live in today unfortunately, it`s terrible.”

“I think it`s horrible, this world, I don`t know what`s going on, it`s terrible,” said Phyllis Neal from Benton, who was headed to Seattle.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect flew to Fort Lauderdale with a gun that was declared and in his checked luggage.

It was in the baggage claim area where he reportedly retrieved the gun from his bag and opened fire.

“Terrifying because places like baggage claim and stuff, how do you keep them secure,” said Bryan Cardillo from Shavertown.

Airport officials say the Transportation Security Administration sets security protocol and they feel the airport is well protected.

“We have a security forces in place, both local law enforcement and also an airport security force and they are very diligent,” said Carl Beardlsey, the executive director of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

And despite this tragic shooting, people said they couldn`t let fear of the unknown disrupt their lives.

“It does make you a little bit more nervous but a lot of people fly so what can you do?” said Abigail Rider from Scott Township.