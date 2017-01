× 4 Year Old Killed in Schuylkill County Crash

ST. CLAIR — A four-year-old boy has died from injuries he received after a crash Thursday in Schuylkill County.

According to the coroner, Issac Krammes died of blunt force trauma after the car he was riding in was struck at the intersection of Route 61 and Terry Rich Boulevard in St. Clair.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.