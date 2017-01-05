Watch: Drivers Dodge Giant Spool of Wire Rolling Down Western PA Highway

Posted 3:09 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:08PM, January 5, 2017

Uniontown, PA — Some tense moments for drivers on a highway in western PA Wednesday morning.

That’s when a giant spool of wire fell off a truck on Route 40 in Fayette County causing chaos on the highway, reports KDKA.

A KDKA viewer, Dave Cole, captured it all on cell phone video. Cole said the spool and a spare tire came loose from a trailer in front of him.

In the video, you can see the spool pass several cars, hit a guard rail and median before eventually coming to a stop.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment