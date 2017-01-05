× Vacant Samters Building Sold

SCRANTON — A vacant building in downtown Scranton has been sold.

The Samters building at the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenues was recently sold to Charles Jefferson, according to the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Jefferson’s investment group also owns the Connell Building and Leonard Theater in the downtown along with Montage Mountain Resorts.

It’s not clear what the new owner plans to do with the Samters building in Scranton.

The Samters building and the Oppenheim building were both put up for sheriff’s auction last year but got no bidders.