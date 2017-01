× Three Injured in Crash in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR — Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash in Schuylkill County Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a car was hit at the intersection of Route 61 and Terry Rich Boulevard in Saint Clair.

According to authorities, out of the three people injured in the crash, one had to be flown to the hospital.

Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.