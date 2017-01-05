This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Spring Turkey Hunt & Fishing for Flatheads with Outlaw Guide Service

Coming up this week, we'll head to central Pennsylvania to do some spring gobbler hunting with Dave Strayer of Drop Tine Archery and we'll hit the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg in search of flathead catfish with Outlaw Guide Service.  We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

