ALTOONA -- A funeral service was held Thursday for fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver.

There was a funeral procession to the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona where the service was held.

Weaver was killed in the line of duty December 30 while responding to a domestic call.

Trooper Weaver had just graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy last June.

The 23-year-old leaves behind a wife.