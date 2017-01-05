× Shipping Locations Busy on ‘National Returns Day’

MOUNT POCONO — If you made a holiday gift return at the post office on Thursday, odds are you weren’t alone.

This date is unofficially dubbed “National Returns Day” and some area shipping locations were busy sending back unwanted gifts.

The post office in Stroudsburg and many others like it were busy for “National Returns Day.”

Earlier in the day, we stopped at the UPS Store in Mount Pocono. They weren’t busy taking back returns at first, but once lunchtime hit, the gift return boxes came piling in.

According to UPS, this is the day millions of shoppers will send back Christmas gifts they didn’t like or that didn’t work out.

“I am returning a package to HSN. It’s a perishable so I’m just dropping it off,” said Joan Natale from Barrett Township.

She made her return at the UPS Store in Mount Pocono. She didn’t know she would be making a return on the same day millions of others were too.

“I did it on a whim and I just got lucky. That’s all it is.”

Store manager Chris Bednar tells Newswatch 16 business stays busy throughout the holiday season and the month of January.

“A lot of returns coming in with the Amazon returns mostly but in general a lot of people have been coming in,” said Bednar.

Those who made a drop-off say it’s much easier to come to a place like the UPS Store to make a holiday return than to deal with a busy store.

“It’s much easier for me. It’s closer and I don’t like to go to the malls,” said Eric Balk from Long Pond as he was returning jackets.

He says he didn’t know this was going to be a busy day for returns and he’s glad he didn’t run into any big lines.

“It can get hectic but you have to do what you have to do. I just don’t like going into the stores.”

And the return fun doesn’t just stop on Thursday. UPS expects more than 5 million packages will be returned at shipping locations or in stores during the first full week of January.