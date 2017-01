× Section of Lake Scranton Trail to Close During Work Project

SCRANTON — Parts of the walking trail around Lake Scranton will be off limits for a few days

The trail is scheduled to close Monday morning and reopen Saturday, January 14.

Pennsylvania American Water says the contractors will be doing electrical work on the property in Lackawanna County.

The utility reminds people who use the trail that Dunmore #1 Reservoir, which has a 1.5-mile nature trail, will be open as usual during this time.