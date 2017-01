× School Bus and Car Collide in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP — ┬áStudents had a bumpy rid home from school after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A school bus and car collided at the intersection of Routes 247 and 107 around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The fire chief says 14 students were on board at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

Another bus was brought out to take the students away.