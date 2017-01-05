Mall Seeing Growth in Hazle Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- One mall in Luzerne County is preparing to see growth, while others are struggling and losing stores.

The Laurel Mall near Hazleton had to close for about six hours on Thursday so people could upgrade the electrical system.

The store in Hazle Township is preparing for a TJ Maxx store that is coming in the spring.

"I see a lot of malls aren't doing well. The Laurel Mall is a friendly mall. I like it here, a lot of people do. It's always busy," Edward Holly of Beaver Meadows said.

According to the mall's manager, the Laurel Mall near Hazleton is currently near 100% occupancy.