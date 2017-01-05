× Knifepoint Robbery at Stroudsburg Laundromat

STROUDSBURG — A person was robbed at a laundromat in Stroudsburg, according to Stroud Area Regional Police.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Speed Queen Main Street Laundromat on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Police said a man robbed another person at knifepoint.

Investigators said the robber was wearing a black face mask and only the area around his eyes was exposed. He was said to be wearing a green military-style hooded coat and khaki-colored pants. He was carrying a yellow plastic grocery bag and was armed with a large hunting knife.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police at 570-421-6800.