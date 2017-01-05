× Hope after the Holidays

If you’re looking to get your happiness back after the holidays and beat the winter doldrums, how about a winter getaway?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled everything from new tropical trips to staycation ideas with the travel pros from AAA North Penn in Scranton.

Travel agents say the most popular “bucket list” trip for people from our area is Alaska.

Now is also the prime time for people booking trips for summer Disney vacations because the company typically releases its new promotions this time of year.

If you’re looking to live it up like a rock star and take a tropical trip, travel agents say the new “over water villas/bungalows” at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals South Coast are hot destinations.

Prices can range from $3,000 to $4,000 a night because they include your own private butler, meals, and a boat to take you from the dock to the resort among other things.

When it comes to staycations, travel pros tackled weekend getaways and day trips.

They include area bed and breakfasts and you can find one by clicking here!

Other staycation ideas include the Pocono Wine Trail, the Finger Lakes, Cooperstown Beer Trail, NYC Clipper City Tall Ship Cruises, and the NYC Brooklyn Pizza Tour.