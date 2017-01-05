× Folks Enter Lottery For Tickets to Presidential Inauguration

HAZLETON — Phones ringing off the hook has been the reoccurring theme at Congressman Lou Barletta’s office on Broad Street in Hazleton. They’ve received thousands of phone calls for the past month from folks wanting to attend President Elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20th.

To enter the lottery system, people in the 11th District leave their name and phone number. A lottery will decide who will attend the 58th inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“You only live once, might as well go for it,” said Janet Myers of Hazleton.

Since Barletta’s office announced they had 198 tickets to the inauguration, they have received thousands of phone calls.

Newswatch 16 caught up with folks hoping for a chance to be a part of history.

“That would really be the difference for me, being I went to service on my birthday in 1966, I put in 16 years, I’ll be 70 on January 7, that is Russian Christmas, that would be a great milestone”, said Henry Freeman of Hazleton.

Others tell Newswatch 16 they would be much happier watching President-Elect Donald Trump become President Donald Trump from the comfort of their living room.

“Trust me I’m interested in politics, but I am not interested in traffic and cold weather,” Joseph Grula of Hazleton

Only people in Congressman Barletta’s district are eligible for the lottery.

The deadline to apply for tickets for the inauguration in Washington D.C. is Friday.