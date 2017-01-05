Fire Guts Apartment Building, Displaces 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- More than a dozen people are out in the cold after a big fire in Lackawanna County.

Massive flames ripped through an apartment building on Oak Street in Old Forge just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say one person was trapped inside and had to be rescued. They are expected to be okay.

A neighbor says at least 13 people lived there, including a single mom with two babies.

"The lady upstairs recently just moved in. She has a month old daughter and a two-year-old daughter. I had to get them out the house," said Andrew Cotto.

Those fire victims are being helped by the Red Cross.

Authorities haven't said what sparked the flames that gutted that building in Lackawanna County.