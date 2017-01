Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFLIN -- A driver is in critical condition after a crash in Luzerne County.

Photos of the crash, from Laflin Fire Department's Facebook page, show a car stuck underneath a big rig at the intersection of Route 315 and Pittston Avenue in Laflin Wednesday night.

Fire officials say the driver had to be cut from the car.

No name has been released yet, and authorities haven't said how that crash happened in Luzerne County.