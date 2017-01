Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADFORD COUNTY -- A man has been sentenced to prison time after police say he caused a deadly crash in Bradford County.

Troy Stone was convicted of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault for speeding with three people in the car.

Two of his friends, Colin Flynn and Brendan hall, were killed when Stone wrecked.

Stone will spend up 16 and a half years in prison, and also pay $11-thousand dollars in restitution.