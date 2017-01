Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- A gas leak forced some residents in Lackawanna County out of their homes.

UGI told Newswatch 16, crews hit a gas line just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Haverly and Sanderson streets in Throop.

As a precaution, several people living nearby were told to leave their homes.

